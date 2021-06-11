A Defiance County grand jury has indicted one person who allegedly tried to strike two people with his vehicle and another who allegedly fled from police just days after being sentenced on a separate felony in common pleas court.
Fourteen other indictments also were filed, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office (see related story).
In one case, Tivis Molina, 36, Wolcottville, Ind., is charged with two counts of felonious assault, each a second-degree felony.
The charges allege that on May 17, in the driveway of a residence on County Road 424 near Sherwood, he attempted to strike two people — a female acquaintance and another man who tried to intervene — with his vehicle before fleeing the scene.
Murray noted that just before that incident Molina may have struck the female with a blunt instrument while she was inside the vehicle, causing her injury. She was treated and released at a Defiance hospital.
According to Murray, an investigation into this alleged assault is pending.
He said Molina was later apprehended in Indiana.
As for the second victim, Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel said the man had "absolutely nothing" to do with the incident between Molina and the female victim. "They showed up in his driveway."
In the other case, Joshua Black, 41, 1771 S. Clinton St., was indicted for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.
The charge alleges that he fled from an Ohio Highway Patrol trooper on May 29 on Ohio 249 in Defiance County after having been signaled to stop.
A high-speed pursuit ensued and continued into Indiana, according to Murray. Black was later arrested in Auburn, Ind., after having exited his vehicle and fled on foot.
According to Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio records, he has been incarcerated in the regional jail near Stryker since June 4.
Black had just been placed on community control for four years in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on May 19 after having pleaded guilty to attempted burglary, a third-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony. A 41-month prison term was reserved if Black violated terms of community control.
Shortly after sentencing, he allegedly tested positive for drug use, causing authorities to file a motion to revoke community control. But he was released on a personal-recognizance bond on May 20 before a hearing on the motion was held.
