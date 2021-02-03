A city man who allegedly tried to grab a Defiance police officer's weapon during an OVI investigation in August has entered pleas to three charges in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Robert Sanchez Jr., 44, 1501 E. Second St., pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; retaliation, a third-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor.
A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and Sanchez's bond was modified to personal recognizance with GPS monitoring. Sentencing was scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Monday.
Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray's office has recommended a prison term of 4 1/2 years to six years, according to Steve Furnas, assistant county prosecutor who handled the case.
A charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, will be dismissed at sentencing as part of the plea agreement between Murray's office and Sanchez's attorney, E. Charles Bates of Defiance.
The indictment alleged several infractions on Aug. 24 that began with an erratic vehicle driving complaint on Hopkins Street, according to Furnas.
The vehicle was tracked to Sanchez's residence where officers made contact with the defendant. An argument pursued during which time Sanchez also allegedly placed his live-in girlfriend in a chokehold, Furnas indicated.
Sanchez was taken into custody and transported to a Defiance hospital to clear him for incarceration at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. While being escorted through the hospital, Sanchez attempted to remove the officer's gun holster, explained Furnas.
Thereafter, he allegedly threatened to harm the officer's family, he noted.
