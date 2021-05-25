A local man who caused the death of another Defiance resident who intervened in a dispute has entered a plea in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Nathaniel Byrd Jr., 43, 611 Washington Ave., pleaded no contest to felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and was found guilty by Judge Joseph Schmenk.
Byrd's $500,000 cash bond was continued and sentencing was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on June 1. He has been held in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio since Nov. 2 when he turned himself in to authorities.
The charges allege that on Oct. 25 in a parking lot outside Defiance's Amvets Post 1991 building, 1795 Spruce St., Byrd assaulted Johnny Jiminez, 67, of Defiance, striking him with his fist.
Jiminez fell and struck his head, according to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray, who said the victim may have been trying to intervene in a dispute between Byrd and another person. That altercation occurred just before Byrd struck Jiminez, the prosecutor indicated.
"It appears that Mr. Jiminez, according to witness accounts, had tried to intervene ...," said Murray.
Jiminez was initially taken to Mercy Defiance Hospital with head trauma, but died six days later from injuries on Oct. 31, according to Murray.
Byrd could be sentenced to a prison term of eight to 12 years.
A charge of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, will be dismissed at sentencing as part of the plea negotiations between Murray's office and Byrd's attorney, Ryan Parker of Toledo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.