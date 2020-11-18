BRYAN — A man was arrested outside the Don C. North Municipal Court building here Tuesday afternoon after displaying a gun.

According to a Facebook post by the Bryan Police Department, officers were called to the building at 1:22 p.m. Tuesday "in reference to a male subject outside of the court holding a gun."

The man was identified as David Ruetz, and was taken into custody without incident after being TASED by police. Police said he had stated that "today was his last day."

No one was injured.

Bryan police were assisted by the Ohio Highway Patrol and Williams County Sheriff's Office.

