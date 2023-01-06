Besides indicting two healthcare professionals on charges surrounding medications taken from patients (see related story), a Defiance County grand jury has returned indictments against 12 other persons, including one defendant who shot at another man.
Nicholas Kelley, 18, 17569 Ohio 18, is charged with felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Authorities allege that on Dec. 13 he shot at another man with a shotgun at his residence on Ohio 18 near Defiance, according to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray.
He said the victim was not struck.
"The circumstances didn't suggest he was trying to kill him," Murray told The Crescent-News. "He was just trying to shoot in his direction we believe the evidence will suggest."
Also indicted were:
• Marion Calhoun, 46, 901 Warren St., for burglary, a second-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Dec. 14 he trespassed in an occupied residence on Hoffman Road and stole property.
• Justin Weinburg, 40, 26267 Bowman Road, for abduction, a third-degree felony; and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Dec. 7 on Defiance's West Sessions Street, Weinburg caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member, having had a prior conviction for an offense of violence against a family or household member. Authorities further allege that during the aforementioned incident, Weinburg also, by force or threat, restrained the liberty of the victim.
• Eric Boyce, 45, Bryan, for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Nov. 18 on Defiance's on Harrison Avenue he possessed a stolen vehicle license plate.
• Nathan Gallant, 30, 06234 Domersville Road, for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on Oct. 19 on Ohio 66 in Defiance he possessed a stolen motor vehicle.
• Jason Fisher, 46, Antwerp, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Roger Gerlach, 45, 1652 Spruce St., for vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Feb. 9 he caused physical harm to a business on Defiance's Spruce Street with damage exceeding $1,000 in value.
• Nicole Gomez, 34, 1395 Jackson Ave.; and Kenneth Mack, 46, 2233 Rivera, each for trafficking in cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.
• Eddie Lewis, 45, 812 Ottawa Ave., for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony; possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony; and permitting drug abuse, a first-degree misdemeanor.
• Karissa Mann, 30, 11088 Tittle Road, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), possession of cocaine and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, each a fifth-degree felony.
• Seth Okuley, 25, Wauseon, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
The above defendants are scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. on Jan. 18 in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
