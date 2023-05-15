PAULDING — A Paulding County grand jury has returned indictments against eight persons, including one man charged with firing numerous shots at law enforcement officers last month, according to Prosecutor Joe Burkard’s office.
Jeremy Hatcher, 41, Paulding, is charged with two counts of felonious assault, first- and second-degree felonies; two counts of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or a school safety zone, each a second-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated menacing, each a first-degree misdemeanor.
The charges result from an incident on April 18 when Paulding County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a complaint at Hatcher’s residence, 205 N. Main St. in Grover Hill. He was allegedly threatening two persons with an assault rifle.
A standoff involving the Allen County (Ohio) Sheriff’s Office SWAT team ensued, and following negotiations, officers entered the home with “less-lethal chemical agents,” according to Paulding County Sheriff Jason Landers.
A press release he issued last month reported that Hatcher fired approximately 30 shots toward officers while they refrained from firing. The press release also stated that a residence across the street from Hatcher’s was hit multiple times.
Hatcher was being held Monday in Paulding County Jail and was scheduled to be arraigned today in Paulding County Common Pleas Court.
Also indicted were:
• Collin Gee, 27, Paulding, for aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony. He allegedly trespassed in an occupied structure on April 10 while possessing a knife. He was being held Monday in Paulding County Jail and is scheduled to be arraigned in common pleas court on May 30.
• Robert Phlipot III, 32, Paulding, for aggravated possession of drugs, a first-degree felony with two specifications, including one classifying him as a “major drug offender.” The charge alleges that on April 17 he was found in possession of 100 times the bulk amount of methamphetamine. He was being held Monday in Paulding County Jail and is scheduled to be arraigned on May 23.
• Jimmie Keeler, 41, Paulding for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a second-degree felony. He is scheduled to be arraigned on May 23.
• Mark Shaw, 26, Oakwood, for theft, a fourth-degree felony.
• Larry Ingol Jr., 52, Celina, for nonsupport of dependents, each a fifth-degree felony.
• Ivan Smith, 37, Westerville, for nonsupport of dependents, a fifth-degree felony.
• Chad Well, Lexington, 46, for nonsupport of dependents, a fifth-degree felony.
