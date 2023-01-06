OAKWOOD — The Multi-Area Narcotics (MAN) Unit based in Defiance concluded an eight-month drug investigation into the alleged drug trafficking activities of a resident here.
The unit executed a search warrant Thursday at the residence of Shawn Spencer, 43, 306 N. First St. Spencer and Tameesha Rowe, 41, of the same address were located inside the residence.
Agents of the MAN Unit located and seized several firearms, large amounts of U.S. currency and suspected methamphetamine, crack cocaine and opiates, according to a press release issued through Paulding County Sheriff Jason Landers' office by MAN Unit Commander Maz Nofziger.
Spencer was taken into custody on a charge of having weapons under disability, and was being held Friday at the Paulding County Jail on a $100,000 bond. Additional charges are expected, according to Nofziger.
Assisting with Thursday's operation was the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, the Oakwood school resource officer and Paulding County Prosecutor Joseph Burkard.
The MAN Unit is composed of the Defiance County Sheriff's Office, Defiance Police Department, Fulton County Sheriff's Office, Archbold Police Department, Henry County Sheriff's Office, Napoleon Police Department, Putnam County Sheriff's Office, Paulding County Sheriff's Office, Williams County Sheriff's Office and the Bryan Police Department.
The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office asks citizens with information about drug trafficking, or other criminal activity in Paulding County to contact authorities by phone, the MAN Unit website (www.manunitohio.org) or at the appropriate local sheriff's office or city police department in person. Anonymity will be given to all tips we receive.
