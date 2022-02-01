The Multi-Area Narcotics Unit, composed of officers from several area law enforcement agencies, conducted two search warrants Friday in Defiance, made two arrests and seized a large amount of methamphetamine.
Officers conducted one of the searches at 736 Inverness Drive — in the Kettenring Hills Subdivision — arresting Derek Brandi, 36, who was charged with aggravated possession of drugs, a first-degree felony with a “major drug offender” specification. Brandi was living at the residence.
More than one kilogram (2.2 pounds) of methamphetamine was seized there along with other drug trafficking evidence, according to the MAN Unit’s director Max Nofziger.
Meanwhile, Nicole Lause, 34, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony, following a search at 233 Greer St. in Defiance.
The investigation included several agencies that assisted the MAN Unit: the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Defiance Police Department, the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, Defiance County Prosecutor’s Office, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.
“We would like to thank these agencies for their time and effort in this investigation,” Nofziger stated. “Several other suspects are pending felony charges involved in this major drug investigation.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.