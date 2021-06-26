WEST UNITY — The Multi-Area Narcotics (MAN) Unit teamed with West Unity police to conduct a search warrant on Rings Street here Thursday, confiscating a number of illegal drugs.
According to MAN Unit Commander Max Nofziger, the search was conducted at the residence of Shirley Hicks, 43, and Lucas Hutchinson, 40, at 302 Rings Street in West Unity.
An ounce of suspected methamphetamine was seized along with suspected psilocybin (mushrooms) and more than 300 grams of marijuana, he stated. “Numerous items” of drug paraphernalia and drug trafficking also were seized.
This case will be presented to a Williams County grand jury for several “high-level drug felony charges,” according to Nofziger.
Williams County Job and Family Services will be conducting a separate investigation as two juveniles were located in the residence, he noted.
The MAN Unit was assisted in the investigation by West Unity police, the Williams County Sheriff’s Office and Williams County Job and Family Services.
