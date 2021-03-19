NEY — Officers of the Defiance-based Multi-Area Narcotics (MAN) Unit conducted a search at a residence here Thursday morning, confiscating suspected drugs and potential explosive devices.
Officers used a search warrant around 11 a.m. at 105 Hanna St. — the home of Joe Shiple, 57 — where they found suspected methamphetamine along with two suspicious packages: a glass bottle with a fuse inside and an item resembling a grenade, according to the MAN Unit's commander, Max Nofziger.
He explained that the Allen County Regional Bomb Squad was called to the scene and removed the suspicious items for destruction without incident. The bomb squad is still investigating whether the suspicious items contained explosives, Nofziger noted.
Shiple was incarcerated at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio at the time of the warrant on an unrelated matter, according to Nofziger.
He stated that the suspected methamphetamine seized from the residence — along with other items — indicated drug trafficking and drug use.
The MAN Unit will be working with the Defiance County Prosecutor's Office on additional charges.
Assisting the MAN Unit was the Defiance County Sheriff's Office and the Allen County Regional Bomb Squad.
