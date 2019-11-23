McCLURE — A McClure man turned himself in on Friday to authorities following a brief pursuit in McClure Wednesday evening.

Jason Brown, 41, was charged with failure to comply, failure to stop, reckless operation and improper display of plates.

At 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, a Henry County deputy attempted a traffic stop of a vehicle at Depot and Union streets. Brown allegedly fled the scene and drove to his home on Depot Street, running into the residence.

