LYONS — Law enforcement officers are searching for a person who allegedly robbed a bank in Lyons on Monday afternoon.

According to agent Eric Smith, FBI Cleveland Division, at 1 p.m. a white male allegedly entered the Lyons State Bank, 133 E. Morenci St., and gave the teller a note demanding money. The suspect reportedly took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the bank in a burgundy Chevrolet pickup truck.

No tellers were injured during the robbery.

The suspect is described as approximately 40 years old, 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall, and about 200 pounds. He has dark hair, facial hair and glasses. At the time of the robbery, the suspect was wearing navy blue coveralls and a black and grey hat.

Anyone with information about the bank robbery is asked to contact the FBI at 419-243-6122 or the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office at 800-255-1122.

Tags

Load comments