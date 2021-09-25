A prison term was handed down in Defiance County Common Pleas Court to a local man involved in a vehicle assault case.
Stanley Ankney, 46, 29141 Steinmaier Road, was given a 34-month sentence by Judge Joseph Schmenk on two counts of aggravated assault, each a fourth-degree felony.
Ankney had pleaded no contest to the charges on July 14 when he was found guilty.
An underlying indictment for two counts of felonious assault, both second-degree felonies, was dismissed, as part of the plea negotiations between Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office and Ankney’s attorney, Stevin Groth of Toledo.
The charges stemmed from an incident on July 4, 2020 at Steinmaier and Harris roads.
According to Murray’s office, the incident began when a co-defendant allegedly struck another woman during a party south of Defiance.
She and a boyfriend then left the location in a pickup, but were followed by a vehicle occupied by two co-defendants to Ankney as well as a vehicle driven by Ankney.
A crash occurred at Steinmaier and Harris roads with the pickup which Ankney’s vehicle then ran into from behind, according to the prosecutor’s office.
