NAPOLEON — A Bowling Green man who rammed his vehicle into a Henry County Sheriff’s Office cruiser during a pursuit last year — not long after being released from prison — was sentenced to another term of incarceration here Monday.
Raziel Guerrero, 27, was given a five-year prison sentence by Henry County Common Pleas Judge John Collier on charges of robbery, a third-degree felony; failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and assault on a peace officer, a fourth-degree felony.
He was given credit for 114 days served in jail while his case was pending. His operator’s license was suspended for three years.
The robbery charge was amended from aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, while the fourth-degree felony was amended from felonious assault, a first-degree felony.
Guerrero had pleaded guilty to the charges on Jan. 29 after a plea agreement had been reached between Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers’ office and the defendant’s attorney, Charles Boss of Maumee.
Guerrero was indicted by a Henry County grand jury in May 2019.
According to Howe-Gebers, Guerrero and others unlawfully entered an apartment in Malinta during the early morning hours of May 15. She told The Crescent-News that the defendant knew the occupants, and when they called police, Guerrero fled from law enforcement officers, resulting in a vehicle pursuit from Malinta to Holgate.
A Henry County sheriff’s deputy cruiser blocked his vehicle on a street in Holgate, at which point the defendant rammed the cruiser. He then fled on foot, but was apprehended on North Brayer Street after being stunned with a taser gun while resisting arrest.
The deputy was not injured.
Guerrero had been released from prison not long before that incident, according to authorities. And he had a run-in with law enforcement in Michigan as well, Howe-Gebers indicated.
Before Collier pronounced sentence, Boss told the judge that Guerrero was remorseful and wanted to turn his life around. He said he was employed with an opportunity to take a new union carpentry job in Lima, indicating that the defendant, who was born in Defiance, had a difficult upbringing and struggled with substance abuse and depression since his recent release from prison.
He claimed that Guerrero had an “awakening” while undergoing treatment with Recovery Services.
“My observation is that it’s a sincere change,” said Boss, who asked the court for a sentence that would give Guerrero an opportunity to come back into the community and be a productive member. “He sincerely wants to continue with his counseling. He does want to become a better person. ... He’s sincerely sorry.”
Guerrero calmly apologized to the court, acknowledging the danger of the situation and noting that at the time he was in “a really bad place.”
“I really ask that you give me an opportunity,” he said. “... I am remorseful for what happened.”
But Collier nearly followed Howe-Gebers’ recommendation for a six-year prison term. He told Guerrero that he was “absolutely amazed” no one was killed in the incident, or that he wasn’t shot by police — in a reference to the violent nature of the incident.
In making her prison sentence recommendation, Howe-Gebers told the court she couldn’t tell “whether or not he’s truly sorry because he did the offense or he’s truly sorry because now he’s facing significant prison ... but at this point there has to be a message ... that you cannot just run from the police. You cannot take your automobile and attempt to cause harm to police officers. It cannot be tolerated despite what’s going on in the rest of the country. We cannot tolerate that here in Henry County, and there needs to be a message sent to other individuals that again you cannot engage in this behavior, especially when you have recently been released from prison for violent offenses in that case and you are on post-release control.”
