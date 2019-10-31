BRYAN — A judge in Williams County Common Pleas Court here sentenced a local man Wednesday to prison for shooting several companion dogs.
Retired Visiting Judge Reeve Kelsey — filling in for Judge J.T. Stelzer who had recused himself due to a conflict of interest — sentenced Philip Taylor, 54, Bryan, to a 30-month prison term on charges of having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony; and animal cruelty, a fifth-degree felony. He also ordered restitution of $840 to one of the dog’s owners (Lori Beck) and gave Taylor credit for 28 days served in jail while his case was pending.
Three additional counts of animal cruelty, each a fifth-degree felony; and a charge of menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony, were dismissed as part of the plea agreement between Williams County Prosecutor Katherine Zartman’s office and Taylor’s attorney, Clayton Crates of Defiance.
The case stems from a domestic dispute between Taylor and his wife, Theresa, who filed for divorce in Williams County Common Pleas Court on July 2, just one month after the June 1 incident in which the defendant shot and killed four dogs at the couple’s rural Bryan residence with a 9mm handgun.
Three of the dogs belonged to the Taylors, while a fourth was being watched by Theresa as a boarding pet — through her business — at their residence, and belonged to Lori and Randy Beck.
Taylor had been prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a 1989 conviction for domestic violence.
Before Kelsey pronounced sentence, Zartman noted that “the defendant’s actions in this case had a significant effect on a lot of people. He displayed a level of violence that was very disturbing.”
Zartman explained that Taylor demanded in text messages to his wife before the incident that she come home, and when she didn’t, he threatened to kill the dogs.
She recommended that the judge impose a four-year prison term.
Theresa Taylor was not on hand for Wednesday’ sentencing, but Beck expressed grief over her pet’s death. She said the dog was not yet three years old.
Beck recalled how she had been involved in a vehicle crash and sustained a serious head injury, while her dog went missing. The pet was found after seven days, explained Beck, and her own condition improved.
“She was a lifeline to me,” recalled Beck. “I thanked God every day I had her. That I had her to hang on to. That I had her to love.”
In defense of Taylor, Crates told the court that Taylor has “significant” health issues, has been diagnosed with “major depressive disorder” and has an alcohol abuse problem. He has been addressing the issues in counseling, Crates indicated.
He said Taylor can’t recall what happened on the date of the shooting.
“... he has no recollection of what happened,” said Crates, “and this is one of those cases where we’ll probably never know what happened that night. I guess what we do know is that Mr. Taylor has a pretty severe alcohol issue ... . He consumed a large amount of alcohol that evening, and thankfully that has been addressed through the pendency of the case.”
Taylor has been living with his mother in Defiance while his case has been pending, according to Crates.
He requested that Taylor be placed on community control.
For his part, Taylor apologized to the Becks, saying “I just don’t know what happened.”
In pronouncing sentence, Kelsey stated that “the court finds that community control sanctions are not adequate to protect the public from future crimes by the defender ... and that a prison term is necessary to protect the public from future crimes.”
