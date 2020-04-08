A Michigan man has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison on 12 sexual abuse charges stemming from a relationship with a female teen.
Adrian Reyes, 33, Hart, Mich., was given a prison term ranging from nine years and 11 months to 13 years and 11 months by Defiance County Common Pleas Court Joseph Schmenk on six counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, each a second-degree felony; five counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, each a fourth-degree felony; and interference with custody, a fifth-degree felony.
He also was classified as a tier III sexual offender, requiring lifetime registration of his address with authorities following his release from prison, and given credit for 166 days served in jail while his case was pending. A post-sentence investigation was ordered.
Reyes pleaded guilty to the charges.
As part of the plea agreement between Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office and Reyes’ attorney — Christopher Zografides of Toledo — 12 other charges were dismissed. They included six additional counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, each a second-degree felony; five additional counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, each a fourth-degree felony; and one count of importuning, a fifth-degree felony.
A Defiance County grand jury had returned the charges against Reyes in August. He had been arrested in Texas in October on a warrant for the charges.
According to Murray’s office, Reyes had an ongoing relationship with the victim — a 16-year-old girl — after they met on social media, and they created and shared “nudity-oriented material.”
He also noted that Reyes traveled to another state with the girl, who he described as a “runaway” with “ties to the Defiance County area.”
The relationship apparently started in Texas, he indicated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.