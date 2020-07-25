A Defiance man has been sentenced to intensive probation in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on two sexual abuse allegations.
Nicholas Larkin, 36, 1394 S. Jackson Ave., appeared for sentencing on two counts of sexual battery, each a third-degree felony.
He was placed on intensive supervised probation by Judge Joseph Schmenk for five years, and ordered to pay $99 restitution to the victim, have no contact with juveniles without permission of his supervising officer and have no contact with the victim. He also was classified as a tier III sexual offender.
A 36-month prison term was reserved for Larkin if he violates terms of probation.
Larkin had entered guilty pleas to a bill of information.
An underlying indictment for rape, each a first-degree felony, was dismissed, as part of the plea negotiations between Larkin and his attorney, Steve Sondergaard of Defiance.
Larkin had been indicted by a county grand jury on those charges in August 2019.
They alleged that he had forced sexual conduct with a 16-year-old girl last year. The sexual battery charges allege that he had coerced sexual conduct with the victim.
Murray said the plea agreement was following “ongoing discussions and input from the victim’s family.”
“After consultations with the victim’s family and consideration of the available evidence we felt that it was a reasonable resolution,” he said.
Consideration also was given to the fact that Larkin was held in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio for approximately one year while the case was pending — from his arrest in summer 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.