A Defiance man charged with having an inappropriate relationship with a high school student has been given probation following a negotiated plea in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Solomon Garcia, 35, 225 Wabash Ave., was placed on intensive supervised probation for four years by Judge Joseph Schmenk on a charge of attempted extortion, a fourth-degree felony, with conditions, including that he have no contact with the victim or victim’s family.
The charge was amended from extortion, a third-degree felony, while two counts of sexual battery, each a third-degree felony, were dismissed, as part of the plea negotiations between Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office and Garcia’s attorney, Peter Seibel of Defiance.
Garcia had been indicted by a county grand jury in December 2019 following an incident with a then 17-year-old boy while the defendant was employed by T.A.C.K.L.E. — a Toledo-based nonprofit organization that helps students with behavioral issues — and assigned to Defiance High School. In that capacity Garcia was not a school employee, and has been prohibited from school grounds after being dismissed by the charitable group that operates T.A.CK.L.E., according to school officials.
Murray told The Crescent-News that Garcia became acquainted with the student through social media. Later, he threatened to expose personal information about the teenager “to compel him to engage in sexual favors,” explained Murray.
Murray noted that with Garcia’s conviction “he’s now going to be restricted from contact with juveniles and restricted in access to online media.”
“This resolution was intended to hold him accountable for what had taken place and take steps to ensure that nothing like this happens again,” he said. “That’s why he’s under this level of supervision.”
According to Murray, Garcia claimed that after an initial connection he didn’t know that the teen was a student.
Garcia could be sentenced up to 18 months in prison in the event of a community control violation.
