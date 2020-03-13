NAPOLEON — A Napoleon man who fled from officers in November was sentenced to prison here Thursday morning in Henry County Common Pleas Court.
Jesse Brown, 25, was given a 47-month prison term by Judge John Collier on a charge of failure to comply with the order of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and failure to register, a fourth-degree felony.
The state agreed not to oppose judicial release after Brown serves six months in prison. He also was given credit for 113 days served in jail while his case was pending.
Brown had pleaded guilty to the charges on Jan. 27 when a pre-sentence investigation was ordered.
The failure to register charge — which alleged in a separate case that he did not provide authorities with his address as required by a 2016 conviction for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor — was amended from a second-degree felony to a fourth-degree felony as part of the plea negotiations in the case between Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers and Brown’s attorney.
The other charge had alleged that on Nov. 1 Brown fled from a Napoleon police officer who tried to arrest him on several warrants for failure to appear.
According to police, the officer tried to stop Brown in a vehicle at a business on Napoleon’s Scott Street. He had been a passenger in the vehicle, police explained, but took off in the auto when police spotted him.
A pursuit ensued out of Napoleon on Ohio 424 (Riverview Drive) and continued into Lucas County. However, police lost sight of the vehicle near Grand Rapids and called off the pursuit.
Brown was later arrested in Maumee following a foot pursuit in that Lucas County town after he abandoned the vehicle.
His attorney, Cam Stanley of Defiance, told the court that “drugs did play a role,” and called Brown a “fantastic candidate” for the SEARCH rehab program. “... he hopes once he gets out to be able to have a long, productive life.”
Asked to make a statement, Brown said, “I know that what I do was wrong. And although it was my decision to make the choice that I made ... yes, drugs did play a part, but I’m going to do whatever I can to put that in the past and grow from that ... .”
In addition to the 2016 conviction for failure to provide notice of change of address, Brown was convicted of the same offense in 2017.
Two other persons arrested in the Nov. 1 pursuit incident — Jerry Brown, 22, and Shelby Dotson, 21, both of Napoleon — were charged with obstructing justice, a first-degree misdemeanor, in Napoleon Municipal Court.
Court records indicate that a warrant remains active for Jerry Brown who failed to appear for a court hearing in November.
