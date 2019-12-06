Carousel - Crime logo

WAUSEON — A Michigan man was sentenced in connection with a Fulton County bank robbery in September.

Shawn Simpkins, 50, Adrian, Mich., had pleaded guilty to a charge of robbery and was sentenced on Monday in Fulton Common Pleas Court.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Simpkins to a term of four to six years in prison and ordered him to pay prosecution cost, court-appointed attorney fees and restitution of $1,789 to the State Bank and Trust Co., Lyons.

According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Simpkins robbed the bank on Sept. 16 and was arrested Sept. 19 in Adrian, Mich.

An agent in charge of the FBI’s Cleveland Division reported that Simpkins produced a note demanding money from the teller. He then took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the bank in a Chevrolet pickup truck.

