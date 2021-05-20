BRYAN — A Montpelier man has been sentenced here in Williams County Common Pleas Court to a local jail sentence in a case involving a drug-related death.
Joshua Amos was placed on community control for five years by Judge J.T. Stelzer on charges of reckless homicide, a third-degree felony; possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony; and possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony, and sentenced to 180 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with 120 days suspended on condition he comply with probation terms.
He also was fined $2,500 for reckless homicide and $500 on each of the drug possession offenses.
Indicted by a Williams County grand jury in December 2018, Amos had pleaded guilty to the charges on March 16.
As part of the plea negotiations between Williams County Prosecutor Katie Zartman’s office and Amos’ attorney, John McMahon of Toledo, a charge of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, was amended to reckless homicide while charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony; and trafficking in heroin, a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed.
The reckless homicide charge alleged that Amos caused the death of Scott Rickman who suffered a heroin drug overdose. Authorities charged Amos with providing the heroin that resulted in Rickman’s death.
The case was investigated by the Defiance-based Multi-Area Narcotics Unit. Its director, Max Nofziger, said authorities spent about a year investigating the death, relying on interviews and cellphone extractions while also executing a search warrant.
Nofziger expressed disappointment with the decision not to send Amos to prison, believing the sentence does not send the right message.
“I’m disappointed in the outcome because I recommended prison,” he told The Crescent-News. “That’s the only way that people are going to learn. They can’t condone this and allow this to happen under their supervision or be part of it.”
