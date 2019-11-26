A local man who stole a CSX vehicle that he left on a Defiance railroad crossing where it was struck by a train was sentenced to prison Monday in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Jeffery Smith, 35, 1939 E. Second St., was given a 54-month prison term by Judge Joseph Schmenk on charges of intimidation, a third-degree felony; vandalism, a fourth-degree felony; and interference with the operation of a train, a fourth-degree felony. He also was placed on community control for three years on an unrelated charge of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.
As part of the sentencing agreement, Smith would be granted early judicial release no sooner than 18 months, according to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray.
“The defendant created a dangerous situation, both dangerous to himself and others,” Murray stated. “Under the circumstances he needs to serve some period of time in prison, and will be supervised for some time to come after his release. Today in court he acknowledged responsibility for his actions.”
Smith had entered guilty pleas to the charges on Sept. 19 when a pre-sentence investigation was ordered. Since then, Smith had sought to withdraw his pleas, but that request was retracted before he was sentenced Monday.
Three of the charges stem from an incident on July 26 when Smith possessed a CSX Railroad pickup truck taken from a facility on Defiance’s Jackson Avenue. The vehicle was abandoned on CSX’s Squires Avenue crossing after it became stuck, according to Murray’s office, and was struck by a westbound train.
The truck and an adjacent crossing control box and gate were heavily damaged. The intimidation charge alleges that on Aug. 13 he “threatened a witness to his offenses in an attempt to intimidate the individual,” according to the prosecutor’s office.
A separate charge from the CSX Railroad incident alleges that Smith possessed a stolen moped on July 29.
A charge of railroad grade crossing device vandalism, a fourth-degree felony, and a misdemeanor charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, were dismissed as part of the plea agreement reached between Murray’s office and Smith’s legal counsel. The defendant had three different court-appointed attorneys before Monday’s hearing when was represented by Elizabeth Smith of Kalida.
