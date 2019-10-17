A Defiance man charged in separate sex-related incidents at a local factory was sentenced to prison Wednesday in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Steven Waller, 29, 1123 Wilhelm St., was given a 17-month prison term by Judge Joseph Schmenk on charges of gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony; and public indecency, a third-degree misdemeanor. He also was classified as a tier 1 sexual offender requiring registration of his address with authorities following his release from prison.
Waller had pleaded guilty to the charges on Aug. 21 when a pre-sentence investigation was ordered.
As part of the plea negotiations between Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office and Waller’s attorney — Stevin Groth of Toledo — a charge of attempted rape, a second-degree felony, was dismissed.
Waller will be eligible for early judicial release after serving 30 days of his sentence, according to Murray.
The gross sexual imposition charge alleged that Waller had sexual contact with a female on April 10 at Defiance’s Johns Manville plant on Perry Street. The victim subsequently reported the behavior to authorities, according to Murray.
The public indecency charge — which came to light during the investigation of the felony offense, according to Murray — alleged that Waller exposed himself to a different female in March 2018 in the same workplace.
Before sentence was pronounced, Murray recommended a 17-month prison term, saying “looking at the facts and circumstances related to how this unfolded and what happened, I believe that this does constitute a pretty serious version of gross sexual imposition. From the victim’s perspective, it was a pretty aggressive situation.”
Waller’s attorney, Groth, told the court that his client has had seven counseling sessions, and “has significant boundary issues when it comes to women.” He asked that Waller not be sentenced to prison and be allowed to continue with counseling.
The defendant said he understood “the seriousness of the situation,” and was “extremely sorry to everyone that is involved. ... I just sincerely apologize to my victims and to my family for embarrassing them, and it’s been a very strong learning experience for me.”
Before sentencing Waller to prison, Schmenk told the defendant, “I don’t think you’re amenable at this point to treatment. I think you need to suffer sanction and a significant sanction in order to make you take this seriously ... . This is really bad conduct, and while you’d don’t have prior criminal convictions, it’s clearly not an isolated incident. ... I think you need to see what the place (prison) looks like just because of how bad the conduct is. And I think ultimately that will make you a lot more amenable to successful treatment ... .”
