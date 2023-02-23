TOLEDO — An Indiana man charged with robbing Defiance’s main State Bank location in 2021 by threatening tellers with a purported bomb was sentenced to prison here Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio.
Lance Lombrana, 42, Fort Wayne, was given a 64-month sentence in a federal facility by Judge Jack Zouhary with credit for 12 months served while he was incarcerated on two robberies.
He also ordered Lombrana to pay $50,000 restitution to State Bank, receive a substance abuse assessment, and participate in related and other programs.
Lombrana, who previously had pleaded guilty, was convicted of robbing Defiance’s main State Bank location, 401 Clinton St., on July 6, 2021 by carrying a device that he claimed contained dynamite. Wearing a ski mask, he demanded money and was given $50,000.
Defiance police officers were alerted and searched for the suspect after setting up a perimeter, but he reportedly entered an SUV and fled.
According to information shared during Wednesday’s hearing, Lombrana was involved in a traffic crash shortly after the Defiance robbery with investigating officers finding cash and a metal box in his vehicle, according to Zouhary.
He also was implicated in the robbery of a credit union in Kendallville, Ind., not long after the Defiance robbery, with similar methods used. He made off with $36,000 in that crime.
In July 2022, Lombrana was sentenced to 46 months in prison during a hearing in Fort Wayne’s federal court. He also used a purported explosive device as a threat, which turned out to be fake, according to WANE-TV in Fort Wayne.
Zouhary ordered that the term he imposed Wednesday run concurrent with the sentence handed down in Indiana.
Zouhary used a federal sentencing guideline with a range of 57 to 71 months to determine Lombrana’s term of imprisonment. In the extreme, he could have imposed a maximum of 20 years.
Zombrana’s attorney, Kurt Bruderly of Toledo, requested that Lombrana be given the least sentence possible within the range. He said his client has shown “genuine remorse” and had strayed down a path that was “easiest.”
But he noted that since his arrest — he has been held in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) since August — he has completed two classes. (CCNO holds federal inmates in pretrial detention as part of a contract with the U.S. Marshals Service.)
Lombrana told Zouhary that the victim impact statements offered by State Bank tellers who were working on July 6, 2021 made an impression upon him. He said he was going to make a prepared statement, but wanted to “speak from the heart” after reading the victims’ comments.
He apologized to the employees, the bank, his family and the court, saying he realized the “emotional stress” that he caused. And he said his goals after his release are to be a “better man” and a “better father.” Too, he said he prays for his victims’ healing.
Asked by Zouhary what he plans to do with his life after he serves his sentence, Lombrana said he would like to explore the culinary arts, and perhaps, a career in the food industry.
The U.S. attorney in Toledo who handled the case, Matthew Simko, greeted Lombrana’s remarks just before sentence was pronounced with skepticism.
To begin he noted the harm to the victims, suggesting that this may be difficult to undo.
Too, he encouraged Zouhary to consider Lombrana’s apathy at the time of the crime along with his history of wracking up debt and not paying child support.
Simko observed that just before Lombrana robbed State Bank he had made arrangements to purchase a truck. He bought the vehicle, then went to see his girlfriend in Texas.
“He kind of went out and lived it up for awhile,” said Simko, adding that he didn’t pay his debts or child support, and when the money ran out, “he went out and robbed anothing bank (the Kendallville credit union),” Simko told Zouhary.
Simko characterized the defendant as “essentially more of a con man than anything else.”
