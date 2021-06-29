A Bowling Green man has been sentenced to prison in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on charges related to a stabbing last year at a northside business.
Steven Collins, 42, was given a prison term ranging from four years and 11 months to six years and 11 months by Judge Joseph Schmenk on charges of felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony.
He was given credit for 340 days served in jail while his case was pending and ordered to pay $125 restitution to the Defiance Police Department for a vehicle tow bill and storage, according to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray.
Collins was indicted in July 2020 by a Defiance County grand jury which alleged that in the early morning hours of July 3 he stabbed an acquaintance — James Mason of Bowling Green — with a small knife inside Defiance’s Circle K convenience store/gas station on North Clinton Street.
Mason was taken to Defiance Regional Medical Hospital where he was treated and released. Murray said Mason was stabbed in the side.
Collins was arrested by Defiance police shortly thereafter and taken to CCNO while authorities also found him in possession of fentanyl packaged for sale.
Murray called the stabbing incident “a random act” that was “kind of unexplained.”
“These two individuals knew each other and came into the (Circle K) store together,” he said. “It was a random act that created a substantial risk to the victim. It was fortunate that the injuries weren’t more serious because of the location of the stab wounds.”
According to a Murray, an agreement was reached with the defendant’s attorney — Nicholas Fee of Bryan — that Collins will serve two years in prison before being turned over to a secure treatment facility.
