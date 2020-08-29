A Defiance man has pleaded not guilty in Defiance County Common Pleas Court to an attempted murder charge.
Joshua Oaties, 33, 1698 Cimarron Lane, pleaded not guilty to attempted aggravated murder, a first-degree felony; and two counts of felonious assault, each a second-degree felony.
A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 17 and bond was set at $500,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Oaties is charged with striking another man with an object “multiple times” in the Defiance High School parking lot on Palmer Drive at approximately 10:30 p.m. July 28.
A co-defendant — Nicole Sparkman, 31, 514 Grover Ave. — is charged with obstructing justice, a third-degree felony, for allegedly providing false information to the police about the incident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.