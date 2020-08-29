A Defiance man has pleaded not guilty in Defiance County Common Pleas Court to an attempted murder charge.

Joshua Oaties, 33, 1698 Cimarron Lane, pleaded not guilty to attempted aggravated murder, a first-degree felony; and two counts of felonious assault, each a second-degree felony.

A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 17 and bond was set at $500,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.

Oaties is charged with striking another man with an object “multiple times” in the Defiance High School parking lot on Palmer Drive at approximately 10:30 p.m. July 28.

A co-defendant — Nicole Sparkman, 31, 514 Grover Ave. — is charged with obstructing justice, a third-degree felony, for allegedly providing false information to the police about the incident.

