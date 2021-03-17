A Hicksville man charged with causing a woman's drug overdose death in December has been arraigned in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Delbert Drinnon, 34, pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony; corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony; and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.
A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 30 and Judge Joseph Schmenk set bond at $250,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision. Drinnon remained incarcerated Tuesday at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio where he has been held since his initial arrest on Dec. 12.
According to court records, Drinnon was unable to hire legal counsel, so Schmenk appointed attorney John Vigorito to represent him.
A February Defiance County grand jury alleges that on Dec. 11 Drinnon supplied fentanyl to Amanda Salisbury, 33, Hicksville, in the 200 block of Hicksville's Meuse Argonne Avenue. Salisbury suffered a drug overdose and was taken to Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville, where she was pronounced dead.
The indictment also alleges that Drinnon attempted to destroy evidence concerning the investigation.
Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray told The Crescent-News previously that Drinnon had had a prior relationship with Salisbury.
Prior to his indictment in February, Drinnon had been held on a community control violation stemming from a previous conviction in October 2016 for illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, a second-degree felony; two counts of endangering children, each a third-degree felony; and permitting drug abuse, a first-degree misdemeanor. He had been placed on community control for five years.
Murray filed a motion to revoke Drinnon's community control on Dec. 21. Schmenk found him in violation of community control terms following a hearing in February.
