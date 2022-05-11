A Defiance man has entered a plea to the lesser of two charges in what started as an attempted murder indictment.
Tre Vasquez, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Defiance County Common Pleas Court to attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony.
Judge Joseph Schmenk ordered a pre-sentence investigation and continued Vasquez's bond. Sentencing was scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on June 30.
Vasquez was incarcerated Tuesday in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO), appearing in court from there via video. He he has been held in CCNO since Oct. 10, 2021.
A charge of attempted murder, a first-degree felony, will be dismissed at sentencing as part of the plea negotiations between Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray's office and Vasquez's attorney, Elizabeth Smith of Kalida.
According to the recitation of facts given by Murray during Tuesday's hearing, Vasquez assaulted a female with whom he has children on Oct. 9, 2021, at a residence at 115 Seneca St.
Murray said he grabbed her by the throat and made threats to her and her boyfriend. She received medical treatment for minor injuries, according to Murray.
He told the court that the victim asked that the prosecutor's office not pursue the attempted murder charge against Vasquez.
The defendant had been indicted by a county grand jury in October 2021.
He is one of several defendants indicted in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on attempted murder charges since last fall. Two others remain pending in common pleas court.
