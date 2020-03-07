A Defiance man was sentenced to community control in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on two felony charges, including robbery.
Manuel Santiago, 40, was placed on community for five years on charges of robbery, a second-degree felony; and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A prison term of eight to 11 1/2 years was reserved in case he violates terms of community control.
Charges of felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and assault, a first-degree misdemeanor, were dismissed as part of the plea agreement between Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office and Santiago’s attorney, Jeff Horvath of Defiance.
The charges alleged that on Sept. 29 Santiago assaulted his ex-girlfriend in a car on Warren Street. The woman received injuries that required medical treatment.
He then tried to leave the scene with another person’s vehicle, dragging another female alongside who was attempting to get him to stop. The woman sustained minor injuries.
Murray said the sentence was made in consultation with the victims.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.