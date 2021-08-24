NAPOLEON — A Malinta man has been fined and given probationary terms in Henry County Common Pleas Court here for supplying a family member with a dangerous drug that caused an overdose.
Tyler McCabe, 27, was fined $5,000 and placed on community control for five years on a charge of corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony.
The sentence included specific conditions, including that McCabe complete the SEARCH program.
A charge of possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed as part of the plea negotiations between Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers’ office and McCabe’s attorney, Clayton Gerbitz of Toledo.
The charge — returned by a Henry County grand jury in May — alleged that on Nov. 29, 2020, he provided fentanyl to his sister, Amber Clark, 36, Malinta, who overdosed in Napoleon. She was revived by Napoleon Fire and Rescue with narcan, according to an official with the Multi-Area Narcotics (MAN) Unit.
Clark was indicted by a Henry County grand jury on a charge of possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony.
The case had been scheduled for a hearing Monday on the defendant’s motion to receive drug treatment in lieu of conviction, but this was continued until next week. Her personal-recognizance bond was continued on condition she submit to two drug tests this week.
According to the MAN Unit official, McCabe also had overdosed not long before the incident with Clark, and was revived with narcan at his place of employment in Napoleon by Napoleon Fire and Rescue.
