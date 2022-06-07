NAPOLEON — A Bowling Green man indicted on five assault charges related to a road rage incident at this town's Walmart store last year has been declared "not guilty by reason of insanity."
Henry County Common Pleas Judge Amy Rosebrook made the finding in the case of Kyle Kirby. As such, five counts of felonious assault, each a second-degree felony, were dismissed, according to court records.
Rosebrook's judgment entry also stipulated that Kirby "be placed on condition release through Henry County Adult Probation" until May 27, 2033. Furthermore, Kirby is required to "check in bi-weekly in person" with the adult probation department, "continue treatment and comply with any treatment" that may be recommended for him, records noted.
He also is required to "report the status of his treatment" to his probation officer every three months" beginning July 1, and take prescribed medications.
Too, he is prevented from purchasing, possessing or using "any firearms or deadly weapons, including knives, other than those used for cooking purposes, and may not reside in any house containing the described deadly weapons."
An April 2021 Henry County grand jury indictment that returned five felonious assault charges stemmed from an incident on U.S. 24 and outside of Napoleon's Walmart store on Scott Street on March 23, 2021.
Kirby allegedly followed a vehicle driven by Nicholas Winterfield, Perrysburg, into the parking lot there following a road rage incident on U.S. 24.
Their vehicles struck a vehicle driven by Debora Hall, Springfield, who sustained injury and was treated at Henry County Hospital.
An altercation between Winterfield and Kirby resulted in injuries to both men, sending them to Toledo hospitals for treatment. Kirby allegedly had stabbed Winterfield.
Kirby was represented by attorney Lori Zaner of Toledo who had entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity on behalf of the defendant in May 2021, just after his indictment.
An evaluation by the Court Diagnostic and Treatment Center, Toledo, followed before Rosebrook made her finding based on the center's assessment and report.
