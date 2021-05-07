A Defiance County grand jury has indicted a local man on a fentanyl-related charge described by officials as one of the most serious drug offenses seen here recently.
Gilberto Villarreal Jr., 35, was indicted for trafficking in fentanyl, a first-degree felony; corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony; trafficking in methamphetamine, a third-degree felony; and having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony.
Villarreal was being held Thursday at the Corrections of Northwest Ohio, and is charged with — among other things — possessing 43 grams of "pure fentanyl" and providing drugs to a person who overdosed, according to authorities.
"These are among some of the most serious drug trafficking-related offenses that we've seen recently," said Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray, adding that "these charges suggest that this offender is heavily involved in the drug trafficking culture of our area."
The director of the Multi-Area Narcotics (MAN) Unit, which conducted a search warrant at Villarreal's residence earlier in the week, told The Crescent-News Thursday that this is the largest fentanyl amount he's seen in local counties.
"For us this is not a good sign obviously that it's (fentanyl) out there like that," said Director Max Nofziger. "There's some concern on my part. It saddens me to know this is that prevalent in this area. I just think it's going to get worse."
Nofziger noted the dangerous nature of fentanyl, indicating that one gram would be enough to cause 500 overdose deaths.
According to a MAN Unit press release, authorities conducted a consent search Sunday at 913 Greenbriar Lane in Defiance, seizing 43 grams of fentanyl, a 9mm handgun and ammunition. They also seized Villarreal's vehicle in which allegedly was found four grams of methamphetamine and $4,148 in cash.
Additionally, Villarreal is charged with providing fentanyl to a female who overdosed on the drug earlier this year and was revived with narcan, according to Murray.
"She had to have multiple doses of narcan to recover," he said.
An initial charge of having weapons under disability had been filed in Defiance Municipal Court before Villarreal's indictment while a preliminary hearing in that court had been scheduled for Friday, but that proceeding will be waived.
Municipal court records show Villarreal with an Archbold address while the MAN Unit press release had indicated his "primary" address as 913 Greenbriar Lane in Defiance where this week's search was conducted.
As part of the same investigation, Chelsea Lopez, 29, 913 Greenbriar Lane, who was living with Villarreal, was indicted for permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony.
