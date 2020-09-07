Law enforcement officials from several counties were involved in a high-speed pursuit through Paulding, Defiance, Henry and Lucas counties Monday afternoon.
According to scanner traffic, the driver of a white Nissan Altima was initially wanted on a felony warrant.
The pursuit began at approximately 4:24 p.m. on U.S. 24, when an Ohio Highway Patrol trooper attempted to stop the vehicle. Speeds reached 120 mph as the pursuit continued along U.S. 24. The pursuit continued eastbound to Defiance, when the suspect exited U.S. 24 at Baltimore Road.
Units from the Defiance Police Department and Defiance County Sheriff’s Office picked up the pursuit in the city, which continued on North Clinton Street and Ohio 66 north.
Troopers continued the pursuit and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office became involved as the suspect’s vehicle was eastbound on U.S. 6 through Ridgeville Corners and entered U.S. 24 traveling past Napoleon.
Scanner traffic reported that the suspect at one point was running oncoming vehicles off the roadway near Ridgeville Corners. Spike strips were deployed initially, but the driver evaded them.
Dispatchers were also in contact with the vehicle’s passenger, who at 4:57 p.m. relayed that the driver was getting ready to stop.
The pursuit continued in to Lucas County on U.S. 24 when the driver hit the stop spikes set out by law enforcement in the vicinity of Waterville. The driver then was reportedly driving eastbound on the rims of the vehicle in the westbound lane before stopping. The suspect, whose name was unavailable at press time, was taken into custody, ending the nearly 40-minute pursuit.
