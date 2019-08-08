A Toledo man has been implicated in a stolen-vehicle incident in July on a CSX Railroad crossing in Defiance.
Jeffrey Smith, 34, was charged by city police with receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony, for allegedly possessing a stolen CSX pickup that was destroyed early July 26 at the CSX Railroad crossing on Squires Avenue.
The truck was placed on the crossing and abandoned before it was struck by a westbound train. It then struck an adjacent signal box and damaged the safety gate there, temporarily closing the crossing to vehicle traffic.
The truck, which was stolen from CSX’s facility on Jackson Avenue, according to police, was heavily damaged.
City police listed Smith as “homeless,” but Defiance County Common Pleas Court records list his address as Toledo.
Smith waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday in Defiance Municipal Court and was bound over to a county grand jury after having been granted a personal-recognizance bond.
His case could be presented to a county grand jury as early as next week, according to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray. He is not sure whether the grand jury will be asked to consider any additional charge or charges.
Smith also was arrested this week by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office following an incident Monday evening at 18232 County Road 424, and charged with theft, a first-degree misdemeanor; and drug abuse, a minor misdemeanor.
He pleaded not guilty Wednesday to the charges in municipal court and was granted a personal-recognizance bond. The cases are scheduled for a pretrial hearing on Sept. 3.
According to court records, Smith is subject to an Adult Parole Authority holder and was released from the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio on Monday after his felony case had been continued in municipal court.
Smith had been convicted of robbery in common pleas court in December 2013, and sentenced to a five-year prison term. He also was convicted of abusing harmful intoxicants in September 2012 when he was placed on community control.
