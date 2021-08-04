OTTAWA — An Ottawa man was sentenced to a lengthy prison term here in Putnam County Common Pleas Court for two separate incidents, one of them a domestic situation.
Danny Ruiz, 46, was given prison terms totaling nine years by Judge Keith Schierloh on charges of burglary, a third-degree felony; violating a protection order, a third-degree felony; trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony; and grand theft, a fourth-degree felony.
He was given credit for 237 days served in jail while his case was pending.
The burglary charge was amended from aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, as part of the plea negotiations between Putnam County prosecutor Gary Lammers' office and Ruiz's attorney, John Hopkins III of Kalida.
Charges of felonious assault, a second-degree felony; domestic violence, a third-degree felony; and disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony; were dismissed along with a second count of violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony.
Ruiz previously had pleaded guilty to the charges on June 14 when a pre-sentence investigation was ordered.
He had been indicted in December by a Putnam County grand jury which alleged that on Dec. 5 he trespassed in the residence of his girlfriend at the time (Lindsay Quintero) on Leipsic's North Orchard Drive and choked her.
The trespass in a habitation and grand theft charges alleged that on Dec. 3 he trespassed in a residence on Leipsic's North Street and stole a motor vehicle.
According to court records, Ruiz has been indicted six different times on felony charges in Putnam County since early 2017.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.