A Fort Wayne man has been sentenced to prison in Defiance County Common Pleas Court for stealing another man’s vehicle and firing a shot while he was being pursued by that person.
Curtis Mowery, 22, was given a four- to six-year term by Judge Joseph Schmenk on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and 11 months on a charge of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.
The charges were ordered to run consecutively while Mowery was given credit for 295 days served in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) while his case was pending. He has been held there since June 23, 2020, according to CCNO records.
A charge of discharging a firearm on or near a prohibited premises, a third-degree felony, and a firearm specification were dismissed as part of the plea negotiations between Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office and Mowery’s attorney, Elizabeth Smith of Kalida. The firearm specification, which would have required a consecutive three-year prison term upon conviction, also was deleted.
According to Indiana Department of Correction records, Mowery also served prison time in that state last year on a conviction in Allen County (Fort Wayne) for possession of methamphetamine.
A Defiance County grand jury returned charges against Mowery in November 2019, alleging that on Sept. 22, 2019 he fired a shot at a vehicle following him on Defiance’s Wayne Avenue.
According to Murray, Mowery was operating a stolen vehicle and was being pursued by the owner. He said the two men were acquainted.
No one was injured.
Mowery and the stolen vehicle were located in Woodburn, Ind. with a broken axle. The vehicle was parked in a ditch, according to authorities.
“It grew out of a prior dispute between these people,” Murray told The Crescent-News when asked to comment on the case. “Clearly, it was a dangerous station. Luckily, no one was injured.”
