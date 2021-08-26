Exceeding the state’s recommended prison term, Defiance County Judge Joseph Schmenk sentenced a Defiance County man to more than a dozen years Wednesday for causing an injury crash while under the influence and fleeing the scene.
Loren Smith Jr., 31, 12095 The Bend Road, was given prison terms totaling 12 1/2 years to 16 1/2 years on charges of aggravated vehicular assault, a second-degree felony; vehicular assault, a third-degree felony; OVI, a third-degree felony; and failure to stop after an accident, a fourth-degree felony. He also was fined $1,350, given a life-time operator’s license suspension and afforded credit for time served while his case was pending.
Smith had been found guilty of the charges on June 29 following a two-day jury trial in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
The charges alleged that on March 7, 2019, he caused a two-vehicle crash on Ohio 18, just west of the Ohio 15/18 split in Defiance County’s Noble Township that injured the other driver.
According to a crash report prepared by the Ohio Highway Patrol’s Defiance post, Smith was driving a pickup eastbound when he attempted to pass another vehicle and struck a westbound SUV driven by Casey Huepenbecker, 30, 523 Pearl St. The victim’s SUV rolled three times while Smith left the scene on foot, according to authorities.
Huepenbecker sustained serious injury in the crash and has recovered, but continues to have back pain, according to authorities.
In pronouncing the above sentence, Schmenk exceeded the recommendation of Assistant Prosecutor Steve Furnas who handled the state’s case at trial. Recalling Smith’s long record — which includes four OVI convictions — Furnas recommended prison terms totaling 10 1/2 years to 14 years.
But with Smith continuing to deny his guilt — he told the judge he wasn’t “anywhere near” the crash site on March 7, 2019 — and Schmenk citing a lengthy record of criminal and traffic cases that extended back to Smith’s juvenile years, the judge imposed a longer term.
Schmenk noted his numerous previous convictions for charges such as OVI, disorderly conduct, underage consumption, driving under suspension and leaving the scene, his “absolute lack of remorse,” the harm caused to Huepenbecker and the defendant’s decision to flee the scene not knowing the extent of the victim’s injury.
“This is just absolutely the worst crimes that could be created under the circumstances,” said Schmenk.
Smith’s attorney, Ian Weber of Defiance, said his client “would like to apologize for the charges,” is employed and has two minor children for whom he is paying support.
Asked to make a statement, Smith said he regretted not taking the stand during the trial and suggested that some important evidence was left out. He told Schmenk he believed his work timecard exonerated him.
“I was not anywhere near the accident and had nothing to do with it,” Smith said.
But Schmenk said the jury made its decision while he heard the testimony and was convinced of Smith’s guilt.
