NAPOLEON — A Napoleon man was placed on community control here Tuesday in Henry County Common Pleas Court in a case involving an assault on a police officer.
Eric Gossman, 38, was placed on community control for five years by Judge John Collier on a charge of felonious assault, a first-degree felony. He also reserved a four- to six-year prison term for Gossman if he violates terms of community control, telling him the time would be mandatory.
The defendant was given credit for 157 days served in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio while his case was pending.
Charges of assault on a peace officer, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor, were dismissed as part of the plea negotiations between Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers' office and Gossman's attorney, Alex Smith of Bowling Green.
An August, Henry County grand jury had alleged that on July 27 Gossman threatened a Napoleon police officer with the sharp end of a pair of handcuffs. The defendant had grabbed the handcuffs during a physical altercation with the officer, according to Howe-Gebers.
She previously had told The Crescent-News that the officer was investigating a shoplifting complaint involving the Circle K gas station and convenience store on Napoleon's Scott Street. Gossman was located on foot on a street just south of there, Howe-Gebers explained, when he allegedly resisted arrest and threatened to kill the officer.
No one was injured in the incident.
Howe-Gebers told Collier Tuesday that she spoke with Napoleon police about the case's resolution.
"This is a case where I did have an opportunity to personally sit down, talk with the officer and the detective on the case," she said, "and we discussed different options between recommending a short prison sentence, versus a ship and shock, versus putting enough time over his head that if he violates (community control terms) our recommendation would be immediately to prison, rather than trying to give him other chances. And this was the option that the officer agreed to ... ."
Smith blamed Gossman's troubles on substance abuse problems.
"Substance abuse was an absolute issue in this case," Smith told Collier. "It's very clear from the reports substance abuse was a factor in this. I don't believe this would have happened, but for the substance abuse."
Before pronouncing sentence, Collier commented that "community control would be a proper sanction in this instance, noting that the seriousness of the offender's conduct — although it was serious in terms of the attack on a police officer — is explained by his substance abuse issues. So, the offense is less serious and the risk of recidivism is not as great."
Collier also told Gossman that if he violates community control terms, "it would be a very short leash that you would be considered on. Any violation, other than some technical violation, would be considered the basis of which to send you to prison."
