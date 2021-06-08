A Michigan man who stabbed a Ney-area resident and was shot by a county sheriff’s deputy he tried to attack has been sentenced to a long prison term in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Clarence Thigpen, 39, Kalamazoo, Mich., was given prison terms totaling 13 to 16 1/2 years by Judge Joseph Schmenk on two counts of felonious assault, each a second-degree felony; and one count of vandalism, a fifth-degree felony.
He also was ordered to make $1,000 restitution to the victim and given credit for time served in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) since May 20, 2020 while his case was pending.
Thipgen had pleaded guilty to the charges on April 12 when a pre-sentence investigation was ordered.
The charges stem from an incident on May 17, at 01054 Ney-Williams Center Road, where Thigpen stabbed the resident, Michael Harris, with a large hunting knife, according to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray.
Harris was briefly hospitalized, but did not suffer life-threatening injuries.
After the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene, Thigpen tried to attack the responding deputy, who shot him in the torso. The deputy was not injured.
Thigpen was transported to a Toledo hospital where he was kept briefly before being taken to CCNO.
During Monday’s hearing noted the “serious” and dangerous situation” that occurred as well as Thigpen’s “significant” criminal record.
The defendant’s attorney, Danny Hill II of Defiance, told the court that “he does accept his responsibility,” and noted that a 13- 16 1/2-year sentence — what ultimately was imposed by Schmenk — came as a “joint recommendation” from the state and defense (following plea negotiations).
Asked to make a statement via video from CCNO, Thigpen said “I just want to say I’m sorry the situation happened. I wish I could take it back, but I can’t. I’ll do my time.”
Schmenk asked him if he had been using methamphetamine at the time and Thigpgen answered affirmatively.
“Obviously, it’s lucky that the victim’s alive — it’s lucky your alive under the circumstances,” said Schmenk, “but it’s a terrifyingly dangerous situation for everyone concerned.”
Schmenk described Thigpen’s criminal history as “miserable.”
According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, Thigpen had been paroled from a two- 15-year sentence for a breaking and entering conviction in Kalamazoo County in 2016.
He also had served more than 16 years in prison for an armed robbery conviction in Kalamazoo County in 2002. Records showed that he was released from a Michigan prison on that sentence in January 2019.
Thigpen had been indicted by a Defiance County grand jury on the above three charges in May 2020.
One of the felonious assault charges was amended from a first-degree felony to a second-degree felony as part of the negotiated pleas.
