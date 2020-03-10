OTTAWA — A Toledo man was sentenced here to a long prison term Monday in Putnam County Common Pleas Court for a drug-related robbery and kidnapping in Columbus Grove.
James Phillips, 39, was given a prison term of 11 to 15 years by Judge Keith Schierloh on charges of aggravated robbery with a firearm specification, a first-degree felony; and kidnapping, a second-degree felony.
Phillips also was ordered to make $1,345 restitution to the victim.
A charge of grand theft, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed as part of the plea negotiations between Putnam County Prosecutor Gary Lammers’ office and Phillips’ attorney, Christopher Woodworth of Cleveland.
The sentence reflected the sentencing recommendation made by Lammers’ office following the plea negotiations.
The charges allege that on Nov. 2, Phillips robbed Putnam County resident Addie Kiene at gunpoint outside Columbus Grove’s Dollar General store, then made her drive him northbound with her car.
Kiene reportedly talked Phillips into letting her out of the vehicle on Putnam County Road 9-K, before he continued on with her car, later turning himself in to the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office.
Kiene made a statement during Monday’s hearing, noting that she is “scared to go places by myself,” has “night terrors” and had to seek professional help. Kiene told the court she’s been on medication that she “probably wouldn’t have been on before this.”
But she hoped Phillips would find his way to becoming a “productive citizen in society,” and offered a hopeful prayer about the incident and its impact.
Phillips’ attorney told the court that the crime was drug-related, while his client suffers from “a “terrible demon that he’s been battling for years and years.”
“In the end, ultimately, that’s something he needs to work on,” explained Woodworth. “He was unsuccessful in his most recent intervention, and it led to him being in position where he made some terrible choices.”
Phillips apologized during Monday’s hearing to the victim and the families involved, including his own.
Before pronouncing sentence, Shierloh made mention of Phillips’ criminal history, which included three burglary charges, as well as many probation violations.
“... you’ve got to start taking some steps here,” said Schierloh. “You’re going to be locked up for a long time. ... You have plenty of time even when you get this behind you, to change. I don’t see anything in you that tells me that you’re going to do that. You know why I say that? Because I want you to prove me wrong. I want you to prove everybody wrong. Change.”
