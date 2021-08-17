NAPOLEON — A Toledo man was sentenced to as many as 15 years imprisonment here Monday in Henry County Common Pleas Court in an attempted murder case.
Raymond Cervantes, 46, was given a 10- to 15-year term by Visiting Judge David Faulkner of Hardin County on charges of attempted murder, a first-degree felony; and felonious assault (a lesser included offense of attempted murder), a second-degree felony. (The sentences were merged as the offenses were considered “allied.”)
Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers had recommended the maximum sentence (11 to 16 1/2 years on the attempted murder charge). The minimum sentencing range was three to 11 years.
Cervantes was given credit for 365 days served in jail while his case was pending.
Cervantes’ attorney, Scott Coon of Bowling Green, asked for a five-year sentence for his client, who will be eligible for early judicial release in five years.
On June 17, a jury found Cervantes guilty of the above two violent offenses involving his estranged wife.
Related charges of attempted murder, a first-degree felony; kidnapping, a first-degree felony; two counts of felonious assault, each a second-degree felony; escape, a third-degree felony; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony, remain pending against Cervantes in Wood County Common Pleas Court. These are scheduled for a jury trial on Sept. 7, according to court records.
Monday’s sentencing came exactly one year after the incident that produced the charges.
They alleged that on the night of Aug. 16-17 Cervantes struck his wife, Desiray Liner, with a piece of wood and also attempted to strangle her along the Maumee River in Washington Township. (Liner was released from the hospital shortly after the incident.)
The incident began on Aug. 16 in a barn or garage at the home of Cervantes’ sister in Wood County, according to Howe-Gebers. It was there that Liner — who was estranged from Cervantes at the time amidst what both sides described as a toxic relationship — agreed to meet the defendant concerning money that Cervantes wanted to pay her money for damage he had caused to her home and dogs.
Liner had testified at trial that after the incident turned violent and she was able to get Cervantes to calm down some, he agreed they could drive to St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee for treatment. When they arrived, Liner testified, she exited the car and ran into the hospital’s emergency room, saying she would inform authorities about what had happened.
Howe-Gebers had introduced multiple pictures during the June trial of Liner’s physical condition recorded at the hospital the night of the incident, including two bruised, swollen eyes and strangulation marks on her neck.
The victim offered a statement to the court Monday just before sentence was pronounced.
Liner said she found the sentencing date (Aug. 16) fitting since it was the same date of the incident. She added that “nothing I’ve ever done to you deserved the horror you put me through that night. ... I despise you for what you have done to me. ... You’re evil and sadistic, and I fear for myself and anyone else if you are ever released.”
The victim’s father, David Liner, asked the judge to use his knowledge and experience “to put that piece of work away that nobody will have to ever deal with what my children, my granddaughter had to deal and us as parents just not knowing that night where she was at, what ... he was doing to her.”
Before pronouncing sentence, Judge Faulkner made note of several factors such as Cervantes’ criminal record since 1994, the use of a weapon, the possible involvement of alcohol and his lack of remorse. But in Cervantes’ favor, said Faulkner, the defendant had been employed and took the victim to seek medical aid.
Two counts of prohibition against companion animals, each a fifth-degree felony; and one count of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor — filed in June 2020 — remain pending against Cervantes in Lucas County Common Pleas Court.
That court’s records also show that Cervantes was convicted of attempted kidnapping, a third-degree felony in 2002 and was sentenced to thee years in prison before being convicted in 2010 of non-support of dependents, a fifth-degree felony, and sentenced to 11 months.
According to the same court, Liner was granted a divorce from Cervantes in July.
