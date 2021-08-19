PAULDING — An Oakwood man was found guilty of an assault charge following a jury trial here in Paulding County Common Pleas Court, but not guilty of two related offenses.
The jury found Jeremy Shaffer, 41, guilty of assault following a two-day jury trial. The charge is a lesser included offense of aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony.
But he was found not guilty of aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony, and felonious assault, a second-degree felony. The charges were filed in separate indictments.
Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 8 in common pleas court.
Shaffer had been indicted by a Paulding County grand jury in December 2019 for felonious assault, alleging that he caused physical harm to another man (Tyler Burgei) on Nov. 21, 2019.
This was followed by an indictment in March 2021 for aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony.
The charge had alleged that on the same date and with the same victim that Shaffer, “while under the influence of sudden passion or in a sudden fit or rage either of which is brought on by serious provocation,” caused another person serious physical harm.
According to court records, the incident stemmed from a roadside confrontation between Burgei and Shaffer on the aforementioned date in a rural area on Washington Township Road 48. Shaffer indicated in a statement that Burgei — who he believed was consuming alcoholic beverages — initiated a dispute while inside his stopped vehicle, striking him first, at which point Shaffer hit him back.
The case continued to trial after Judge Tiffany Beckman on Aug. 2 overruled defense attorney Peter Seibel’s motion to dismiss the case due to speedy trial considerations.
Attempts Wednesday to contact Seibel and Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard for comment on the case were unsuccessful.
