A Defiance man who led local law enforcement officers on a violent vehicle pursuit in November decided to forgo a jury trial Monday in Defiance County Common Pleas Court, entered pleas to nine charges and was sentenced to prison.
Cameron Butler, 34, 1001 Sunday St., was given a 10-year prison term by Judge Joseph Schmenk on four counts of felonious assault, including one first-degree felony and three second-degree felonies; failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; inducing panic, a fourth-degree felony; and three counts of vandalism, each a fifth-degree felony.
Butler was indicted by a Defiance County grand jury in December following the Nov. 24 pursuit.
The charges alleged that he intentionally struck a city police cruiser outside the police department on Perry Street. He then allegedly left the scene, failed to stop when ordered by officers and led them on a pursuit in Defiance, causing harm to three citizens by striking their vehicles.
The indictment also alleges that during the pursuit, Butler damaged three law enforcement vehicles that he struck. The chase ended on Carter Avenue on the city’s northside, where Butler’s vehicle was stopped and he was arrested.
Because Butler allegedly had struck other vehicles, a pursuing county sheriff’s deputy fired a shot at his vehicle on East Second Street in an attempt to stop him, knocking out a back window. No one was injured.
“This was a very dangerous situation created by this defendant, and fortunately, by the grace of God, no one was injured,” stated Defiance County Prosecutor Murray, later Monday afternoon. “This is also a testament to the excellent efforts of the Defiance Police Department and the (county) sheriff’s deputies involved as the safety of the public came first.”
According to Murray, Butler is eligible for early judicial release after serving five years, but he added that “given his behavioral history, that is very unlikely.”
Butler’s decision to enter pleas to the charges vacated what was expected to be three days of trial. Jurors were called into the courtroom for the selection process Monday morning, but were dismissed after Butler changed his mind about taking the case to trial.
He was represented by attorney Elizabeth Smith of Kalida.
