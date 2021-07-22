A Sherwood man originally indicted on a rape charge has entered pleas to two lesser felonies in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Logan Hasch, 22, pleaded guilty to a bill of information charging him with abduction, a third-degree felony; and gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony. He also pleaded guilty to a separate charge of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.
Judge Joseph Schmenk ordered a pre-sentence investigation and continued Hasch’s $100,000 cash bond with a 10% allowance provision. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 13.
Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray said no sentencing recommendation was made.
The charges allege that on Sept. 20 on Defiance County’s Roland Road near Sherwood, Hasch engaged in forced sexual contact with a 17-year-old girl and kept her from leaving a room at a residence where the incident occurred.
An indictment for rape, a first-degree felony; and sexual battery, third-degree felony, will be dismissed at sentencing.
The bill of information was filed in place of a grand jury indictment following plea negotiations between Murray’s office and Hasch’s attorney — E. Charles Bates of Defiance. Murray said the resolution was reached after consultations with the victim, who was acquainted with Hasch.
Bates told The Crescent-News there were “significant factual discrepancies about what may have actually happened and how it happened.” But he added that the “risk was too great” on the original charges for his client to proceed to trial.
According to court records, a bond was posted on Hasch’s behalf in March and he has been free since then.
Two indictments were returned by a county grand jury against Hasch in February. The first included the aforementioned sexual abuse charges; the second alleged that he improperly transported a firearm in a motor vehicle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.