A Williams County man indicted for rape has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and one other offense in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Dylan Bush-Allan, 23, West Unity, pleaded guilty to sexual battery, a third-degree felony; and corrupting another with drugs, a fourth-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office.
A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 23.
The indictment alleged that on Jan. 26 Bush-Allen engaged in sexual conduct at 03981 Ohio 66 north with an impaired female whose ability to resist or consent was substantially impaired because of her mental or physical condition.
The indictment also alleges that he administered, or caused another person to use, marijuana by deception.
A charge of rape, a first-degree felony, along with an additional count of sexual battery, a third-degree felony, will be dismissed at sentencing as part of the plea negotiations between Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office and Bush-Allan’s attorney — Elizabeth Smith of Kalida.
