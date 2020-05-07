A Defiance man has entered pleas to two reduced charges in a sexual abuse case.

Nicholas Larkin, 36, 1394 S. Jackson Ave., pleaded guilty to a bill of information charging him with two counts of sexual battery, each a third-degree felony.

A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was modified to a personal-recognizance bond. Sentencing was scheduled for June 25.

Larkin had been indicted by a Defiance County grand jury in August on three counts of rape, each a first-degree felony, which will be dismissed as part of the plea agreement between Murray’s office and defense attorney Steve Sondergaard of Defiance.

