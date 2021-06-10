NAPOLEON — The case of a man charged with selling large amounts of methamphetamine and heroin in Henry County has been resolved here.
Tyler Abston, 32, Bryan, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Henry County Common Pleas Court to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, trafficking in heroin and two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, all first-degree felonies. (Abston previously listed a Jackson, Mich. address.)
Judge John Collier ordered a pre-sentence investigation and continued Abston’s bond, which includes electronic monitoring. Thereafter, Abston is out on bond pending his sentencing scheduled for 10 a.m. on July 26.
Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers, who opposed Abston’s release on electronic monitoring, told The Crescent-News that the defendant could be sentenced up to 11 to 16 1/2 years imprisonment on each charge.
As part of the plea negotiations between Gwen Howe-Gebers’ office and defense attorney Matthew Chapel of Fort Wayne, five other charges against Abston — two additional counts of trafficking in drugs, first- and second-degree felonies; and three counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, second and fourth-degree felonies — will be dismissed at sentencing.
Howe-Gebers said she was glad that Abston finally entered a plea as the case has been pending for more than 18 months and has been through numerous court proceedings.
“It was time to have it resolved,” she said.
The case had been scheduled for a jury trial on April 26, then moved to June 28 while a pretrial hearing was held this week.
Abston, John Crawford, 38, Sand Creek, Mich., and Vicki Witmer, 52, Gladwin, Mich., each were indicted by a Henry County grand jury in November 2019 following an investigation by the Multi-Area Narcotics (MAN) Unit.
According to authorities, a confidential informant purchased approximately 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine during the investigation, in addition to heroin and fentanyl-related compounds.
“He was a major drug trafficker that was coming to our area and dealing methamphetamine,” explained Max Nofziger, commander of the Defiance-based MAN Unit that is composed of officers from area jurisdictions. “It was an effort that took at least eight months or so. By the time we wrapped things up we felt pretty good about the progress that we made.”
Crawford, who was described by Howe-Gebers as a “runner” for Abston, was given a mandatory prison term totaling nine to 13 1/2 years by Collier on July 28, 2020, on charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony; aggravated trafficking in drugs, a first-degree felony; and two counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, second- and fourth-degree felonies.
Crawford had filed an appeal with the Third District Court of Appeals in Lima which upheld the sentence imposed, although it reversed a restitution order.
Witmer was given a four-year term by Collier on April 2, 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.