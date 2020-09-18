OTTAWA — A Delphos man entered a plea Thursday here in Putnam County Common Pleas Court on a reduced charge related to an assault last year near Kalida involving a knife.
Jonathon Welker, 45, Delphos, pleaded no contest to aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony, and was found guilty by Judge Keith Schierloh.
A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and Welker's $100,000 cash bond with a 10% allowance provision was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for 1 p.m. on Oct 22.
The maximum sentence for the charge is 18 months and a $5,000 fine.
The charge was amended from felonious assault, a second-degree felony, while a charge of attempted murder, a first-degree felony, will be dismissed at sentencing as part of the plea agreement between Putnam County Prosecutor Gary Lammers' office and defense attorney William Kluge of Lima.
A January Putnam County grand jury indictment had alleged that on Dec. 27 Welker attempted "to purposely cause the death of Jonathon Hodgson by cutting him with a knife." Hodgson received medical attention at St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima, but was released not long after the incident, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.
The incident occurred on a road near Kalida, the sheriff's office indicated.
Welker is free on bond. Court records indicated that he was released from the Putnam County Jail in April when bond was posted.
The case had been scheduled for a jury trial on Oct. 6 but this date was vacated due to Welker's no contest plea.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.