PAULDING — A man charged with complicity relating to the 2018 death of a Cecil man in his home has pleaded guilty.
A bill of information was filed Friday in Paulding County Common Pleas Court against Zane Bartley, 33, address unavailable. The bill states that on Sept. 20, 2018, Bartley trespassed in the home of Philip Koenn, 60, knowing that a person was present or likely to be present and did aid and abet Michael Loop of Defiance in committing a crime. The said crime resulted in the shooting death of Koenn. Bartley was then charged with trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth-degree felony; and complicity, a fourth-degree felony. He pleaded guilty to those charges.
Sentencing was set for 11 a.m. Oct. 21. The maximum sentence that could be imposed for the fourth-degree felonies is 6-18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine.
In September, Loop was sentenced to 22 years in prison on charges of voluntary manslaughter and aggravated burglary, each a first-degree felony, relating to the shooting and subsequent death of Koenn.
Bartley had been facing charges of complicity to aggravated murder, an unclassified felony; and aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, prior. According to court officials, those charges will be dismissed prior to sentencing.
