BRYAN — A local man has entered a plea here in Williams County Common Pleas Court to a domestic assault charge in a case that originally involved a more serious sexual abuse allegation.
Christopher Smith, 27, Bryan, pleaded guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony, according to Williams County Prosecutor Katie Zartman.
Judge J.T. Stelzer ordered a pre-sentence investigation and continued Smith’s $100,000 cash bond. Sentencing was scheduled for 10 a.m. Feb. 4 in common pleas court.
Smith is being held in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO), where he arrived on Sept. 23, according to CCNO records, about one month before his indictment by a Williams County grand jury on Oct. 27.
According to court records, Smith’s case had been set for a final pretrial hearing last Monday and a jury trial on Jan. 27 prior to the plea agreement being reached.
As part of the deal between Zartman’s office and defense attorney John Vigorito, a charge of rape, a first-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, will be dismissed at sentencing.
The indictment had indicated that in September, Smith caused physical harm to a female household member, engaged in forceful sexual conduct with her and struck the victim with a belt.
However, an entry in Bryan Municipal Court — where Smith was initially charged (with felonious assault) by Bryan police before a county grand jury felony indictment on three charges was returned — provided more information about the assault charge.
It noted that he slammed the victim’s “face into a mirror, causing serious physical harm requiring medical attention, as well as kicking” her in the head and once in the ribs.
Zartman indicated that the victim’s injuries required medical attention at a local hospital.
